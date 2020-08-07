U.S. Air Force Maj. Adam Starkey, the 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) commander, renders his first salute to a 354th LRS Airman after assuming command during a ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 8, 2020. The first salute is a tradition allowing the squadron to welcome their new commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2020 19:10
|Photo ID:
|6269438
|VIRIN:
|200708-F-BG083-1062
|Resolution:
|2696x1926
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 354th LRS welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
