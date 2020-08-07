U.S. Air Force Maj. Adam Starkey, the 354th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) commander, renders his first salute to a 354th LRS Airman after assuming command during a ceremony at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 8, 2020. The first salute is a tradition allowing the squadron to welcome their new commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2020 Date Posted: 07.08.2020 19:10 Photo ID: 6269438 VIRIN: 200708-F-BG083-1062 Resolution: 2696x1926 Size: 2.29 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 354th LRS welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.