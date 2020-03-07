Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Trump visits Ellsworth, attends Mount Rushmore event [Image 9 of 13]

    President Trump visits Ellsworth, attends Mount Rushmore event

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey Staker 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Marines salute President Donald J. Trump before entering Marine One at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., July 3, 2020. Trump visited Mount Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone, S.D., during the Salute to America event where B-1B Lancers from Ellsworth, U.S. Navy Blue Angels from Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks, and F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota Air National Guard performed aerial demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey Staker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 17:31
    Photo ID: 6269273
    VIRIN: 200703-F-MU239-122
    Resolution: 2228x1486
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Trump visits Ellsworth, attends Mount Rushmore event [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Hailey Staker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

