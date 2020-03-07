Marines salute President Donald J. Trump before entering Marine One at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., July 3, 2020. Trump visited Mount Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone, S.D., during the Salute to America event where B-1B Lancers from Ellsworth, U.S. Navy Blue Angels from Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks, and F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota Air National Guard performed aerial demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey Staker)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, President Trump visits Ellsworth, attends Mount Rushmore event [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Hailey Staker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.