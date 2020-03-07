President Trump visits Ellsworth, attends Mount Rushmore event

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump talk with service members at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., July 3, 2020. Trump visited Mount Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone, S.D., during a Salute to America event where B-1B Lancers from Ellsworth and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels from Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks and F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota Air National Guard, performed aerial demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey Staker)

