President Trump visits Ellsworth, attends Mount Rushmore event

Two VH-92A helicopters and two MV-22 Osprey helicopters fly over the U.S. Navy Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornets at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., July 3, 2020. The VH-92As carried President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, along with state representatives, to the Mount Rushmore National Memorial for the Salute to America event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey Staker)

