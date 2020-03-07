President Donald J. Trump returns to Ellsworth Air Force Base S.D., July 3, 2020. Trump visited Mount Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone, S.D., during a Salute to America event where B-1B Lancers from Ellsworth and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels from Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks, and F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota Air National Guard, performed aerial demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey Staker)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2020 17:30
|Photo ID:
|6269281
|VIRIN:
|200703-F-MU239-266
|Resolution:
|4206x2804
|Size:
|4.73 MB
|Location:
|ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, President Trump visits Ellsworth, attends Mount Rushmore event [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Hailey Staker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
