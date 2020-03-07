President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wave to service members prior to departure from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., July 3, 2020. The group of service members included aviators and maintenance teams from Ellsworth, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels from Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks, and F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota Air National Guard supported Salute to America events at Mount Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone, S.D. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey Staker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2020 Date Posted: 07.08.2020 17:31 Photo ID: 6269277 VIRIN: 200703-F-MU239-325 Resolution: 6464x4310 Size: 6.91 MB Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, President Trump visits Ellsworth, attends Mount Rushmore event [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Hailey Staker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.