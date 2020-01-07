PACIFIC OCEAN (July 1, 2020) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, delivers supplies to the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) during a vertical replenishment with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) July 1, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is operating in the Eastern Pacific during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

