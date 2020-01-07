PACIFIC OCEAN (July 1, 2020) U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Zach Van Halen, from Virginia Beach, Va., fires a shot line from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) to the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) July 1, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is operating in the Eastern Pacific during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

