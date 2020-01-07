PACIFIC OCEAN (July 1, 2020) U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Zach Van Halen, from Virginia Beach, Va., fires a shot line from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) to the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) July 1, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is operating in the Eastern Pacific during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2020 02:24
|Photo ID:
|6266156
|VIRIN:
|200701-N-CU072-1084
|Resolution:
|3428x2282
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT