PACIFIC OCEAN (July 1, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) transits the Pacific Ocean July 1, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2020 02:24
|Photo ID:
|6266154
|VIRIN:
|200701-N-CU072-1026
|Resolution:
|4826x3212
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
