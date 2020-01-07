Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Russell (DDG 59)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sean Lynch 

    USS Russell

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 1, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) transits the Pacific Ocean July 1, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.05.2020 02:24
    Photo ID: 6266154
    VIRIN: 200701-N-CU072-1026
    Resolution: 4826x3212
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    USS Russell (DDG 59)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Russell (DDG 59)
    DDG 59
    USN
    Guided Missile Destroyer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT