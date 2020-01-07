PACIFIC OCEAN (July 1, 2020) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Viviana Casulcintron, from Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, signals the pilot of an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, during a vertical replenishment between the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) and the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) July 1, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is operating in the Eastern Pacific during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2020 02:25
|Photo ID:
|6266159
|VIRIN:
|200701-N-CU072-1293
|Resolution:
|2183x3280
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|YABUCOA, PR
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
