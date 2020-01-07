USS Russell (DDG 59)

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 1, 2020) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, moves a pallet from the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a vertical replenishment July 1, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

