PACIFIC OCEAN (July 1, 2020) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, moves a pallet from the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a vertical replenishment July 1, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2020 02:25
|Photo ID:
|6266157
|VIRIN:
|200701-N-CU072-1110
|Resolution:
|4433x2951
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT