A firework display goes off at the Washington Monument in Washington, July 4, 2020. The display was just one of many features in the Salute to America Fourth of July celebration. Along with the fireworks, aircraft from different military eras, including World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and more performed flyovers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Slocum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2020 Date Posted: 07.04.2020 22:15 Photo ID: 6266070 VIRIN: 200704-F-AP370-1177 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 279.86 KB Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 4 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Salute to America 2020 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Spencer Slocum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.