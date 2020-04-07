A firework display goes off at the Washington Monument in Washington, July 4, 2020. The display was just one of many features in the Salute to America Fourth of July celebration. Along with the fireworks, aircraft from different military eras, including World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and more performed flyovers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Slocum)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2020 22:15
|Photo ID:
|6266070
|VIRIN:
|200704-F-AP370-1177
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|279.86 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Salute to America 2020 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Spencer Slocum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT