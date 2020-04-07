Two MV-22 Osprey aircraft from Marine Helicopter Squadron One, fly over the White House Ellipse in Washington, July 4, 2020. The Thunderbirds, based out of Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., performed flyovers in, Boston, New York City, Philadelphia and Baltimore prior to performing at the White House. Also making an appearance at the ceremony were aircraft from different military eras, including World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Slocum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2020 Date Posted: 07.04.2020 22:19 Photo ID: 6266068 VIRIN: 200704-F-AP370-1139 Resolution: 5546x3492 Size: 232.33 KB Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Salute to America 2020 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Spencer Slocum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.