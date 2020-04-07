Salute to America 2020

A wave of multiple rotary aircraft including UH-1N Hueys, AH-1Z Vipers and CH-47 Chinooks, fly over the White House Ellipse in Washington, July 4, 2020. The aircraft represented the Vietnam era aircraft during the flyovers. Also making an appearance at the ceremony were aircraft from different military eras, including World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Slocum)

Date Taken: 07.04.2020