    Salute to America 2020 [Image 2 of 8]

    Salute to America 2020

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Slocum 

    Salute to America

    Air Force One flies over National Capital Region, July 4, 2020. Air Force One was the first aircraft to conduct a flyover, kicking off the Salute to America celebration. Also making an appearance at the ceremony were aircraft from different military eras, including World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Slocum)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2020
    Date Posted: 07.04.2020 22:18
    Photo ID: 6266066
    VIRIN: 200704-F-AP370-1068
    Resolution: 4662x3280
    Size: 313.06 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salute to America 2020 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Spencer Slocum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

