Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornets and Thunderbirds F-16C Fighting Falcons fly over the White House in Washington, July 4, 2020. The Blue Angels, based out of Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., and the Thunderbirds, based out of Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., performed the previous day at Mount Rushmore, S.D., as part of the Salute to Service celebration. Also making an appearance at the ceremony were aircraft from different military eras, including World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Slocum)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2020 22:13
|Photo ID:
|6266072
|VIRIN:
|200704-F-AP370-1485
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|300.82 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|6
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Salute to America 2020 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Spencer Slocum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
