Salute to America 2020

Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornets and Thunderbirds F-16C Fighting Falcons fly over the White House in Washington, July 4, 2020. The Blue Angels, based out of Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., and the Thunderbirds, based out of Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., performed the previous day at Mount Rushmore, S.D., as part of the Salute to Service celebration. Also making an appearance at the ceremony were aircraft from different military eras, including World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Slocum)

