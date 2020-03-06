Red Currahee take on best squad competition

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kyle Stroub, infantryman, Company H., 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment “Red Currahee”, 1st Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conducting a sling load inspection on Johnson Field June 5 on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Soldiers from 1-506th Inf. Regt. conducted 6 graded training events over a timed 3 mile course during their Best Squad Competition. U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Perre Carter
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2020 00:53
|Photo ID:
|6265816
|VIRIN:
|200603-A-UV586-280
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|3.74 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
