U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kyle Stroub, infantryman, Company H., 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment “Red Currahee”, 1st Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conducting a sling load inspection on Johnson Field June 5 on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Soldiers from 1-506th Inf. Regt. conducted 6 graded training events over a timed 3 mile course during their Best Squad Competition. U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Perre Carter

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2020 Date Posted: 07.04.2020 00:53 Photo ID: 6265816 VIRIN: 200603-A-UV586-280 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 3.74 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Currahee take on best squad competition [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Vonnie Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.