Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Red Currahee take on best squad competition [Image 5 of 5]

    Red Currahee take on best squad competition

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright 

    1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kyle Stroub, infantryman, Company H., 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment “Red Currahee”, 1st Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conducting a sling load inspection on Johnson Field June 5 on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Soldiers from 1-506th Inf. Regt. conducted 6 graded training events over a timed 3 mile course during their Best Squad Competition. U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Perre Carter

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 07.04.2020 00:53
    Photo ID: 6265816
    VIRIN: 200603-A-UV586-280
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Currahee take on best squad competition [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Vonnie Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Red Currahee take on best squad challenge
    Red Currahee take on best squad competition
    Red Currahee takes on best squad competition
    Red Currahee take on best squad competition
    Red Currahee take on best squad competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Red Currahee take on best squad challenge

    TAGS

    Squad
    101st
    Bastogne
    Competition
    Air Assault
    Screaming Eagles
    Red Currahee

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT