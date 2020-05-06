Red Currahee take on best squad challenge

Photo By Maj. Vonnie Wright | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kyle Stroub, infantryman, Company H., 1st Battalion, 506th...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Vonnie Wright | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kyle Stroub, infantryman, Company H., 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment “Red Currahee”, 1st Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conducting a sling load inspection on Johnson Field June 5 on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Soldiers from 1-506th Inf. Regt. conducted 6 graded training events over a timed 3 mile course during their Best Squad Competition. U.S. Army photo by 1st. Lt. Perre Carter see less | View Image Page

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Red Currahee Soldiers have not lost their winning spirit.



During a June 5 battalion-wide squad competition 15 squads of 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), took part in a grueling challenge vying to become the best squad and take Currahee Belt for the first time.



The Currahee Belt a custom-designed championship belt purchased by the battalion command team to recognize the determination and grit of formations within the battalion.



As Soldiers were returning to the work of a fighting infantry formation, they were asked what they wanted to see most and a competition was at the top of the list.



Command Sergeant Major Leonard Zawisza, 1-506th Inf. Regt. senior enlisted leader, brought up the idea of the Currahee Belt to further fuel the battalion’s competitive drive.



Zawisza has waited for months to bring the belt forward as a prize to the winner of the Red Currahee Squad Competition but had to wait for COVID-19 restrictions to ease.



On June 5, Soldiers were finally given the opportunity to maneuver through a demanding series of events in the hopes of proving they were the best squad in Red Currahee .



“I have been waiting to get this belt off my hands for a long time,” Zawisza said. “Due to COVID-19 I didn’t think we were going to be able to conduct this competition, but I am glad we were able to let these squads compete, show their lethality and invigorate the spirit of competition.”



The competition began with a run from The Sabalauski Air Assault School to Range 16 for an M4 rifle skills test during which participants had to disassemble and reassemble their rifle. Upon completion, they put their marksmanship skills to the test with a barrier shoot.



Following marksmanship, they hastily ran to Angels Road, met at the intersection of Desert Storm Avenue, and sent up a 9-line medical evacuation plan.



Soldiers pushed onto Johnson Field to complete a sling load inspection and regrouped at the 1st BCT obstacle course to battle through the final tasks.



After defeating the obstacles, the squads shook off their physical exhaustion to complete the challenge by working through an air assault knowledge test. With every penalty adding time to their overall score, precision and knowledge were of the utmost importance.



Despite the sweltering heat, physical exhaustion and mental trials, 1-506th Inf. Regt. squads dominated every challenge and exemplified the fighting spirit of the Red Currahee.



The competition was fierce with many incredible efforts, and the 1st Squad Scouts from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1-506th Inf. Regt., earned the Currahee Belt. They finished the competition with a total score time of 63 minutes.



“We performed very well considering the difficult conditions from start to finish,” said Staff Sgt. David Ragonesi, HHC infantryman, who led the winning squad. “Despite wearing our full kit, dealing with the heat, and conducting rigorous physical activity we made the most out of it. We gave it our all, fought hard until the end, and came out on top.”



Although Ragonesi is proud of his squad, he admits they have work to do.



“We still have room for improvement,” he said. “The Scouts will definitely need to continue to perform strenuous physical activity in the heat in order to prepare for the next challenge.”



Ragonesi singled out Pfc. Ethan Haring, infantryman, HHC, for his efforts in the competition.



“I had a lot of fun with the competition,” Haring said. “Thankfully, we had a very good team, motivated each other and got the job done.”



Haring knows his role within the squad, as well as the purpose of their unique team.



“Our purpose is to shoot, move and communicate,” he said. “We are meant to work as a team and be there for each other. Our squad is always willing to cover some slack and help out our brothers and sisters whenever they need us.”



Lieutenant Colonel Jeff Farmer, 1-506th Inf. Regt. commander, was impressed with the technical and tactical proficiency the Red Currahee displayed



“These squads traversed over 3 miles, executing six different individual and collective level tasks while in full kit, and in 92-degree weather,” Farmer said. “I think even more importantly this training event showcased our squad leaders’ meticulous preparation during the COVID-19 pandemic – balancing protecting the health of the force with maintaining our lethality through physical fitness and training readiness.”



The competition tested the Soldiers’ physical and mental limitations and provided them the opportunity to work together as fire teams and squads while displaying their winning air assault spirit, he said.



“This event will serve as a foundation for our upcoming squad live fires in June where we will continue to build on our readiness in preparation for the battalion’s rotation to the Joint Readiness Training Center,” Farmer said.



In recognition of their technical and tactical proficiency, the Scouts were awarded the Army Achievement Medal.



At the end of the competition, the Red Currahee of 1-506th Inf. Regt. left with a desire to further their training and strengthen their bonds as a fighting unit as they continue their preparation for a September training rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center-Fort Polk, Louisiana.