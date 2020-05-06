U.S. Army Spc. Dustin Doyle, infantryman, Company A, 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment “Red Currahee”, 1st Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), maneuvers through the brigade obstacle course June 5 on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Soldiers from 1-506th Inf. Regt. conducted 6 graded training events over a timed 3 mile course during their Best Squad Competition. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2020 Date Posted: 07.04.2020 00:54 Photo ID: 6265811 VIRIN: 200605-A-UV586-688 Resolution: 3456x2304 Size: 609.02 KB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Currahee take on best squad competition [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Vonnie Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.