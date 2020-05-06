Red Currahee take on best squad competition

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David Ragonessi, infantryman, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment “Red Currahee”, 1st Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), receives the Red Currahee belt from Command Sgt. Major Leonard Zawisza, as leader of the best squad in the 1-506th Inf. Regt. June 5 on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Soldiers from 1-506th Inf. Regt. conducted 6 graded training events over a timed 3 mile course during their Best Squad Competition. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright
