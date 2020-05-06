Red Currahee takes on best squad competition

U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment “Red Currahee”, 1st Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), maneuver through the brigade obstacle course June 5 on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Soldiers from 1-506th Inf. Regt. conducted 6 graded training events over a timed 3 mile course during their Best Squad Competition. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright

