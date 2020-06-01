Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Command Sergeant Major Takes Helm of the Army Reserve’s Cyber Force [Image 4 of 4]

    New Command Sergeant Major Takes Helm of the Army Reserve’s Cyber Force

    IRAQ

    01.06.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade

    U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Major Rogelio James, former command sergeant major 244TH Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, receives the Legion of Merit from Air Force Maj. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Deputy Commander, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve - January 6 in Iraq. In early May, James became the new command sergeant major for the U.S. Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade. (Courtesy Photo)

