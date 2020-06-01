New Command Sergeant Major Takes Helm of the Army Reserve’s Cyber Force

U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Major Rogelio James, former command sergeant major 244TH Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, receives the Legion of Merit from Air Force Maj. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Deputy Commander, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve - January 6 in Iraq. In early May, James became the new command sergeant major for the U.S. Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade. (Courtesy Photo)

