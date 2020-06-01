New Command Sergeant Major Takes Helm of the Army Reserve’s Cyber Force

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Major Rogelio James, former command sergeant major...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Major Rogelio James, former command sergeant major 244TH Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, receives the Legion of Merit from Air Force Maj. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Deputy Commander, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve - January 6 in Iraq. In early May, James became the new command sergeant major for the U.S. Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON — Amid COVID-19 operating protocol, the Army Reserve's Cyber force held a change of responsibility welcoming a new command sergeant major in early May.



The U.S. Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade, 335th Signal Command (Theater), headquartered near College Park, Maryland, said farewell to outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Eddy and welcomed incoming Command Sgt. Major Rogelio James, former command sergeant major 244TH Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade.



Eddy, who was with the brigade since its evolution into an Army Reserve Cyber force, said seeing the Soldiers and command grow into an entity for supporting the total Army cyber mission was an enriching experience.



Ensuring the Soldiers performed to meet the expectations required by the cyber brigade and seeing the Soldiers grow while working to meet the requirements and expectations was enjoyable to see, he explained.



"I've always been one to focus on taking care of Soldiers. Seeing that growth and hard work in our Soldiers across the Brigade formation makes me proud as a command sergeant major," he said.



He stated that creating the path required hard work and focused effort to groom the talent and meet the requirements needed for this cyber mission force.



As Eddy closed out his tenure with the Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade, he was also preparing to leave on a deployment to Kuwait with the 335th Signal Command (Theater) (Provisional).



For James, who returned from a deployment to Iraq in February, the past several months has been busy.



A New York Police detective, he explained the aviation brigade deployment in some ways provided insight into what could be expected in his new role working with the USAR-CPB.



Part of James' initial focus in the new role is getting to know the talented Soldiers throughout the Army Reserve Cyber force and becoming familiar with the command's strategy regarding efforts to meet cyber mission requirements.



"With this being my fourth command sergeant major assignment, I wanted to find something that would again take me in a different career direction," said James.



James shared choosing the USAR-CPB assignment had to do with its new mission as an Army Reserve Cyber force.



"Realizing this is the first Army Reserve cyber brigade, I thought this would be an opportunity to work with an Army Reserve organization that is becoming a part of history in this time - while creating new opportunities for Soldiers," he said.