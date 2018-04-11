New Command Sergeant Major Takes Helm of the Army Reserve’s Cyber Force

U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Major Timothy Eddy, former senior enlisted adviser, U.S. Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade, passes a noncommissioned officer sword to Command Sgt. Maj. Edinri Magege, senior enlisted adviser for the Brigade’s North East Cyber Protection Center, during a change of responsibility ceremony November 2018. In early May, The cyber brigade said farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Eddy virtually because of COVID-19 operating protocol and welcomed incoming Command Sgt. Major Rogelio James, previously assigned to the 244TH Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Erick Yates)

