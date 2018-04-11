U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Major Timothy Eddy, former senior enlisted adviser, U.S. Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade, passes a noncommissioned officer sword to Command Sgt. Maj. Edinri Magege, senior enlisted adviser for the Brigade’s North East Cyber Protection Center, during a change of responsibility ceremony November 2018. In early May, The cyber brigade said farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Eddy virtually because of COVID-19 operating protocol and welcomed incoming Command Sgt. Major Rogelio James, previously assigned to the 244TH Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Erick Yates)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2018
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2020 15:52
|Photo ID:
|6265703
|VIRIN:
|181104-A-RN359-020
|Resolution:
|5250x3744
|Size:
|3.05 MB
|Location:
|FORT DEVENS, MA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New Command Sergeant Major Takes Helm of the Army Reserve’s Cyber Force [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Erick Yates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Command Sergeant Major Takes Helm of the Army Reserve’s Cyber Force
LEAVE A COMMENT