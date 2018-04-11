Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Command Sergeant Major Takes Helm of the Army Reserve’s Cyber Force [Image 2 of 4]

    New Command Sergeant Major Takes Helm of the Army Reserve’s Cyber Force

    FORT DEVENS, MA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2018

    Photo by Sgt. Erick Yates 

    U.S. Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade

    U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Major Timothy Eddy, former senior enlisted adviser, U.S. Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade, passes a noncommissioned officer sword to Command Sgt. Maj. Edinri Magege, senior enlisted adviser for the Brigade’s North East Cyber Protection Center, during a change of responsibility ceremony November 2018. In early May, The cyber brigade said farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Eddy virtually because of COVID-19 operating protocol and welcomed incoming Command Sgt. Major Rogelio James, previously assigned to the 244TH Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Erick Yates)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Command Sergeant Major Takes Helm of the Army Reserve’s Cyber Force [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Erick Yates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

