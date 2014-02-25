NMFL Conducts Change of Command

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (July 1, 2020) - Rear Adm. Anne Swap virtually addresses Rear Adm. Bruce Gilllingham, Navy surgeon general and chief of the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, during a change of command ceremony, 1 July. Rear Adm. Darin Via relieved Swap as commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic. Due to current COVID-19 concerns, the ceremony was conducted with a limited audience.

