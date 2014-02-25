NMFL Conducts Change of Command

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (July 1, 2020) - Rear Adm. Darin K. Via, right, and Rear Adm. Anne Swap, left, listen to remarks by Rear Adm. Bruce Gilllingham, Navy surgeon general and chief of the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery during a change of command ceremony, 1 July. Via relieved Swap as commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic. Due to current COVID-19 concerns, the ceremony was conducted with a limited audience and virtually presided by Gilllingham.
Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Conducts Change of Command
