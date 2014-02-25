NMFL Conducts Change of Command

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (July 1, 2020) - Rear Adm. Anne Swap addresses guests during a change of command ceremony, 1 July. Rear Adm. Darin Via relieved Swap as commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic. Due to current COVID-19 concerns, the ceremony was conducted with a limited audience and virtually presided over by Rear Adm. Bruce Gilllingham, Navy surgeon general and chief of the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery.
Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Conducts Change of Command
