    NMFL Conducts Change of Command

    NMFL Conducts Change of Command

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2014

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Dowell 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    PORTSMOUTH, Va. (July 1, 2020) - Rear Adm. Darin K. Via, right, virtually salutes Rear Adm. Anne Swap, relieving her as commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic during a change of command ceremony, 1 July. Due to current COVID-19 concerns, the ceremony was conducted with a limited audience and virtually presided over by Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, Navy surgeon general and chief of the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2014
    Date Posted: 07.02.2020 12:55
    Photo ID: 6263640
    VIRIN: 200701-N-TJ319-2714
    Resolution: 2748x1827
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    This work, NMFL Conducts Change of Command, by PO2 Jessica Dowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Conducts Change of Command

    Navy Medicine
    Change of Command
    NMFL
    MEDLANT

