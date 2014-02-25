NMFL Conducts Change of Command

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (July 1, 2020) - Rear Adm. Darin K. Via, right, virtually salutes Rear Adm. Anne Swap, relieving her as commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic during a change of command ceremony, 1 July. Due to current COVID-19 concerns, the ceremony was conducted with a limited audience and virtually presided over by Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, Navy surgeon general and chief of the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery.

Date Taken: 02.25.2014 Date Posted: 07.02.2020 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US