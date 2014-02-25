PORTSMOUTH, Va. (July 1, 2020) - Rear Adm. Anne Swap, right, and Rear Adm. Darin K. Via, left, watch as the two-star flag is hauled down at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth as part of a change of command ceremony, 1 July. Via relieved Swap as commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic.
|02.25.2014
|07.02.2020 12:55
|6263634
|200701-N-TJ319-2654
|2669x1775
|1.5 MB
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|3
|1
|0
This work, NMFL Conducts Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Jessica Dowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
