Royal Air Force Squadron Leader Clive Wood (right), RAF Alconbury and RAF Molesworth commander, speaks with U.S. Air Force Maj. Chin Hsu (center right), 423d Civil Engineer Squadron commander, about a construction project for the main gate at RAF Alconbury, England, July 2, 2020. Construction will commence on July 6, 2020 and effective from that date, installation entry and exit procedures will be modified to support the construction project. This project will provide a large vehicle inspection station, channelized traffic flow for better security and improved safety for personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2020 11:19
|Photo ID:
|6263000
|VIRIN:
|200702-F-VS137-1005
|Resolution:
|3000x1869
|Size:
|4.78 MB
|Location:
|RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, RAF Alconbury breaks ground on gate construction [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
RAF Alconbury breaks ground on gate construction
LEAVE A COMMENT