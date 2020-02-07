U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher J. Broken (center), 423d Air Base Group commander, breaks ground on a construction project for the main gate at RAF Alconbury, England, July 2, 2020. This project will provide a large vehicle inspection station, channelized traffic flow for better security and improved safety for personnel. Effective July 6, the Stukeley Gate will be open 24 hours daily for all outbound traffic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2020 Date Posted: 07.02.2020 11:19 Photo ID: 6262995 VIRIN: 200702-F-VS137-1002 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 4.08 MB Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Alconbury breaks ground on gate construction [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.