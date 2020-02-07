Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Alconbury breaks ground on gate construction [Image 3 of 5]

    RAF Alconbury breaks ground on gate construction

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.02.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Groder (center right), 423d Security Forces Squadron manager, breaks ground on a construction project for the main gate at RAF Alconbury, England, July 2020. This project will provide a large vehicle inspection station, channelized traffic flow for better security and improved safety for personnel. Construction will commence on July 6, 2020 and effective from that date, installation entry and exit procedures will be modified to support the construction project. (U.S. Air Force by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2020
    Date Posted: 07.02.2020 11:19
    Photo ID: 6262997
    VIRIN: 200702-F-VS137-1003
    Resolution: 3000x2019
    Size: 5.18 MB
    Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Alconbury breaks ground on gate construction [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    security
    USAFE
    DOD
    gate
    Royal Air Force
    construction
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    RAF Alconbury
    501st Combat Support Wing

