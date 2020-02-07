Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Alconbury breaks ground on gate construction

    Photo By Senior Airman Eugene Oliver | Royal Air Force Squadron Leader Clive Wood (right), RAF Alconbury and RAF Molesworth...... read more read more

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.02.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    On July 2, 2020, the 501st Combat Support Wing broke ground on a construction project at the main gate of RAF Alconbury, England. Effective 6 July, our current installation entry and exit procedures will be modified to support the construction project. All inbound traffic will continue to process through the main gate with potential delays during high traffic flow hours, due to heavy machinery crossing the road. The Stukely Gate will be open 24 hours daily for all outbound traffic. This project will provide a large vehicle inspection station, channelized traffic flow for better security and improved safety for personne. If you have any questions or require assistance, please contact the 423d Security Forces Squadron police services at DSN: 268-2415 or after duty hours at the Emergency Control Center at 268-2400.

