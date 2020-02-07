On July 2, 2020, the 501st Combat Support Wing broke ground on a construction project at the main gate of RAF Alconbury, England. Effective 6 July, our current installation entry and exit procedures will be modified to support the construction project. All inbound traffic will continue to process through the main gate with potential delays during high traffic flow hours, due to heavy machinery crossing the road. The Stukely Gate will be open 24 hours daily for all outbound traffic. This project will provide a large vehicle inspection station, channelized traffic flow for better security and improved safety for personne. If you have any questions or require assistance, please contact the 423d Security Forces Squadron police services at DSN: 268-2415 or after duty hours at the Emergency Control Center at 268-2400.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2020 11:19
|Story ID:
|373323
|Location:
|RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, RAF Alconbury breaks ground on gate construction, by SrA Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT