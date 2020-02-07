RAF Alconbury breaks ground on gate construction

Photo By Senior Airman Eugene Oliver | Royal Air Force Squadron Leader Clive Wood (right), RAF Alconbury and RAF Molesworth...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Eugene Oliver | Royal Air Force Squadron Leader Clive Wood (right), RAF Alconbury and RAF Molesworth commander, speaks with U.S. Air Force Maj. Chin Hsu (center right), 423d Civil Engineer Squadron commander, about a construction project for the main gate at RAF Alconbury, England, July 2, 2020. Construction will commence on July 6, 2020 and effective from that date, installation entry and exit procedures will be modified to support the construction project. This project will provide a large vehicle inspection station, channelized traffic flow for better security and improved safety for personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver) see less | View Image Page

On July 2, 2020, the 501st Combat Support Wing broke ground on a construction project at the main gate of RAF Alconbury, England. Effective 6 July, our current installation entry and exit procedures will be modified to support the construction project. All inbound traffic will continue to process through the main gate with potential delays during high traffic flow hours, due to heavy machinery crossing the road. The Stukely Gate will be open 24 hours daily for all outbound traffic. This project will provide a large vehicle inspection station, channelized traffic flow for better security and improved safety for personne. If you have any questions or require assistance, please contact the 423d Security Forces Squadron police services at DSN: 268-2415 or after duty hours at the Emergency Control Center at 268-2400.