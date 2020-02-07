RAF Alconbury breaks ground on gate construction

Royal Air Force (RAF) Squadron Leader Clive Wood (center), RAF Alconbury and RAF Molesworth commander, breaks ground on a construction project for the main gate at RAF Alconbury, England, July 2, 2020. Construction will commence on July 6, 2020 and effective from that date, installation entry and exit procedures will be modified to support the construction project. This project will provide a large vehicle inspection station, channelized traffic flow for better security and improved safety for personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

