200625-N-TR141-0143 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 25, 2020) Cali Pollock Durning washes her hands prior to entering the Child Development Center (CDC) with her mother, Courtney Pollock, to pick up her younger brother. Handwashing is required prior to entering CDC) and School Age Care (SAC) facilities as part of the mitigation measures since the facilities reopened on Naval Station Rota, Spain. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2020 Date Posted: 07.02.2020 08:46 Photo ID: 6262067 VIRIN: 200625-N-TR141-0143 Resolution: 2143x3000 Size: 986.44 KB Location: ROTA, CADIZ, ES Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, One Step Forward: Rota Child & Youth Programs Reopen [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.