200625-N-TR141-0162 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 25, 2020) Angie Bravo, operations clerk at Child Development Center (CDC), takes the temperature of a child and parent entering the facility as part of the enhanced health screening to enter the facility, June 25, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2020 Date Posted: 07.02.2020 08:46 Photo ID: 6262070 VIRIN: 200625-N-TR141-0162 Resolution: 3000x2143 Size: 1.06 MB Location: ROTA, CADIZ, ES Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, One Step Forward: Rota Child & Youth Programs Reopen [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.