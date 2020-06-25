200625-N-TR141-0002 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 25, 2020) David Sanchez Benitez, operations clerk at School Age Care (SAC) facility, assists a parent after the reopening of the SAC facility at Naval Station Rota, June 25, 2020. The Child Development Center (CDC) and SAC facilities have implemented several mitigation efforts to protect children, staff, and parents of the programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Lewis)

