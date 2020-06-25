Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One Step Forward: Rota Child & Youth Programs Reopen [Image 1 of 7]

    One Step Forward: Rota Child &amp; Youth Programs Reopen

    ROTA, CADIZ, SPAIN

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    200625-N-TR141-0002 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 25, 2020) David Sanchez Benitez, operations clerk at School Age Care (SAC) facility, assists a parent after the reopening of the SAC facility at Naval Station Rota, June 25, 2020. The Child Development Center (CDC) and SAC facilities have implemented several mitigation efforts to protect children, staff, and parents of the programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2020
    Date Posted: 07.02.2020 08:46
    Photo ID: 6262052
    VIRIN: 200625-N-TR141-0002
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 933.43 KB
    Location: ROTA, CADIZ, ES
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One Step Forward: Rota Child & Youth Programs Reopen [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Station Rota
    Spain
    Rota MWR
    Child and Youth Programs

