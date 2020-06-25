200625-N-TR141-0024 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 25, 2020) Seating at tables within the School Age Care (SAC) facility are marked to encourage physical distancing amongst the children during meal and snack times. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2020 Date Posted: 07.02.2020 08:46 Photo ID: 6262055 VIRIN: 200625-N-TR141-0024 Resolution: 3000x1946 Size: 1.07 MB Location: ROTA, CADIZ, ES Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, One Step Forward: Rota Child & Youth Programs Reopen [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.