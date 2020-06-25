200625-N-TR141-0024 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 25, 2020) Seating at tables within the School Age Care (SAC) facility are marked to encourage physical distancing amongst the children during meal and snack times. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Lewis)
This work, One Step Forward: Rota Child & Youth Programs Reopen [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
