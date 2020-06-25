200625-N-TR141-0038 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 25, 2020) Sanitation buckets are placed around the School Age Care (SAC) facility for children to discard toys after they play with them so they can be disinfected. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2020 08:46
|Photo ID:
|6262058
|VIRIN:
|200625-N-TR141-0038
|Resolution:
|3000x2143
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, CADIZ, ES
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, One Step Forward: Rota Child & Youth Programs Reopen [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
One Step Forward: Rota Child & Youth Programs Reopen
LEAVE A COMMENT