    NAVSTA Rota: Through the State of Alarm and the "New Normal"

    NAVSTA Rota: Through the State of Alarm and the “New Normal”

    ROTA, CADIZ, SPAIN

    06.29.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eduardo T Otero 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    200629-N-KH151-0029 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 29, 2020) The ordering desk at Pizza Villa at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota is outfitted with barriers to protect customers and staff, June 29, 2020. Both the staff as well as the customers must wear face masks inside the facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eduardo Otero)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2020
    Date Posted: 07.02.2020 07:49
    Photo ID: 6261737
    VIRIN: 200629-N-KH151-0029
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: ROTA, CADIZ, ES
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSTA Rota: Through the State of Alarm and the “New Normal” [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Eduardo T Otero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVSTA Rota: Through the State of Alarm and the “New Normal”

    TAGS

    Naval Station Rota
    Spain
    Rota MWR

