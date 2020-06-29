NAVSTA Rota: Through the State of Alarm and the “New Normal”

200629-N-KH151-0029 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 29, 2020) The ordering desk at Pizza Villa at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota is outfitted with barriers to protect customers and staff, June 29, 2020. Both the staff as well as the customers must wear face masks inside the facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eduardo Otero)

