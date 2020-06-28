200628-N-TR141-0039 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 28, 2020) Naval Station Rota, Spain community members attend a Catholic Mass held at the installation’s drive-in theater. Base services slowly reopened during the de-escalation of Spain’s State of Alarm, and the Chapel was creative in holding in-person services while maintaining physical distancing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2020 Date Posted: 07.02.2020 07:49 Photo ID: 6261726 VIRIN: 200628-N-TR141-0039 Resolution: 3000x2143 Size: 1.34 MB Location: ROTA, CADIZ, ES Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSTA Rota: Through the State of Alarm and the “New Normal” [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.