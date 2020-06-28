Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSTA Rota: Through the State of Alarm and the “New Normal” [Image 2 of 6]

    NAVSTA Rota: Through the State of Alarm and the “New Normal”

    ROTA, CADIZ, SPAIN

    06.28.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    200628-N-TR141-0039 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 28, 2020) Naval Station Rota, Spain community members attend a Catholic Mass held at the installation’s drive-in theater. Base services slowly reopened during the de-escalation of Spain’s State of Alarm, and the Chapel was creative in holding in-person services while maintaining physical distancing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Lewis)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSTA Rota: Through the State of Alarm and the “New Normal” [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Station Rota
    Spain
    Rota MWR
    Navy Religious Programs

