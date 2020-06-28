200628-N-TR141-0063 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 28, 2020) Lt. Tomek Maka, a chaplain assigned to Naval Station Rota, Spain, speaks during a Catholic Mass held at the installation’s drive-in theater. Base services slowly reopened during the de-escalation of Spain’s State of Alarm, and the Chapel was creative in holding in-person services while maintaining physical distancing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Lewis)
June 28, 2020
July 2, 2020
|6261729
200628-N-TR141-0063
|3000x2143
|1.2 MB
ROTA, CADIZ, ES
|2
|0
|0
NAVSTA Rota: Through the State of Alarm and the “New Normal”
