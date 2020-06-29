200629-N-KH151-0001 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 29, 2020) A civilian patron of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota’s fitness center washes his hands before entering, June 29, 2020. The hand washing station outside the fitness center is one of the new measures taken to ensure public and staff safety on the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eduardo Otero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2020 Date Posted: 07.02.2020 07:49 Photo ID: 6261731 VIRIN: 200629-N-KH151-0001 Resolution: 3000x2143 Size: 1.13 MB Location: ROTA, CADIZ, ES Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSTA Rota: Through the State of Alarm and the “New Normal” [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Eduardo T Otero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.