200629-N-KH151-0024 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 29, 2020) A sign at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota’s fitness center’s front desk outlines the rules implemented during the “new normal” status quo after the end of the Kingdom of Spain’s State of Alarm, June 29, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eduardo Otero)
|06.29.2020
|07.02.2020 07:49
|6261734
|200629-N-KH151-0024
|3000x2143
|1.05 MB
|ROTA, CADIZ, ES
|1
|0
|0
NAVSTA Rota: Through the State of Alarm and the “New Normal”
