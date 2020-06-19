Schriever School Age Care program hosts first color run

Atlanta Haynes, School Age Care program assistant, left, tosses colored cornstarch at Lincoln, 6, center, after the SAC color run at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, June 19, 2020. SAC staff members said the children enjoyed the event, so the staff plans to host another run at the end of the summer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Lovelace)

