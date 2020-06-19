Children in the School Age Care program run through a banner during the SAC color run at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, June 19, 2020. During the run, SAC staff members waited at different points along the route and tossed colored cornstarch at the children as they ran by. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Lovelace)
Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
Date Posted:
|07.01.2020 20:03
Photo ID:
|6260134
VIRIN:
|200619-F-PJ004-1601
|Resolution:
|6411x3629
|Size:
|8.86 MB
Location:
|SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Schriever School Age Care program hosts first color run [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Amanda Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
