Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Schriever School Age Care program hosts first color run [Image 5 of 5]

    Schriever School Age Care program hosts first color run

    SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Airman Amanda Lovelace 

    50th Space Wing Public Affairs

    Children in the School Age Care program run through a banner during the SAC color run at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, June 19, 2020. During the run, SAC staff members waited at different points along the route and tossed colored cornstarch at the children as they ran by. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Lovelace)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 20:03
    Photo ID: 6260134
    VIRIN: 200619-F-PJ004-1601
    Resolution: 6411x3629
    Size: 8.86 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Schriever School Age Care program hosts first color run [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Amanda Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Schriever School Age Care program hosts first color run
    Schriever School Age Care program hosts first color run
    Schriever School Age Care program hosts first color run
    Schriever School Age Care program hosts first color run
    Schriever School Age Care program hosts first color run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CDC
    SAC
    Color run

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT