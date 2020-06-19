Schriever School Age Care program hosts first color run

Katherine Jurgensen, School Age Care program assistant, left, tosses colored cornstarch at William, 8, during the School Age Program Color Run at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, June 19, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the SAC staff hasn’t been able to plan any field trips. They organized the run to provide the children an opportunity to have fun outdoors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Lovelace)
