Dean, 5, left, and Eli, 7, show each other their colored T-shirts after the School Age Care program color run at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, June 19, 2020. After the half-mile run, the children had extra time to be outside and enjoy their freshly colored T-shirts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Lovelace)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2020 20:02
|Photo ID:
|6260130
|VIRIN:
|200619-F-PJ004-1394
|Resolution:
|4047x4912
|Size:
|437.26 KB
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Schriever School Age Care program hosts first color run [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Amanda Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT