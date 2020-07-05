Kentucky picker recovers historical artifacts once belonging to Kentucky Guardsman, World War II prisoner of war (part 2 of 2)

A gravestone marker for former Kentucky Army National Guard Soldier, Sgt. Ernest L. Sampson, Jr., displays the text, "I survived the Bataan Death March." Sampson was a member of the Harrodsburg Tankers, which endured capture and placement in prisoner of war camps by Imperial Japanese Army during World War II. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Cody Stagner/Released)
